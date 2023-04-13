ECONOMY

Motor Oil sees earnings jump in 2022

Motor Oil sees earnings jump in 2022

Athens-listed Motor Oil Group on Tuesday reported significant growth in its 2022 results, with turnover rising by 61.9% to 16.6 billion euros from €10.2 billion in 2021.

Operating earnings soared 308% to €1.39 billion from €341 million in 2021 and pre-tax earnings jumped to €1.55 billion from €258 million.

After-tax profits jumped to €967.2 million from €202.3 million in the previous year.

The management will seek shareholders’ approval on a plan to pay a €1.6 per share dividend to shareholders.

Motor Oil has already distributed a pre-dividend of €0.40 per share.

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PPC sees fundamentals improve across the board
ECONOMY

PPC sees fundamentals improve across the board

Energean looking to increase capacity in Israel
ECONOMY

Energean looking to increase capacity in Israel

PPC expects EBITDA to jump 30% after takeover
ECONOMY

PPC expects EBITDA to jump 30% after takeover

Why PPC’s Romanian purchase is important
BUSINESS

Why PPC’s Romanian purchase is important

ADMIE, Hellenic Cables ink interconnection deal
ECONOMY

ADMIE, Hellenic Cables ink interconnection deal

PPC to complete takeover of Enel Romania
BUSINESS

PPC to complete takeover of Enel Romania