ADMIE, Hellenic Cables ink interconnection deal

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, signed a contract with Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Monday, in the context of the fourth phase of the Cyclades interconnection with the continental Electricity Transmission System, concerning the electrical interconnections of Lavrio-Serifos and Serifos-Milos, Greece, with a total length of 170 kilometers.

More precisely, Hellenic Cables said in a statement, the “turnkey” project includes the design, manufacturing and supply of 150 kilovolt high-voltage onshore and offshore cables as well as their accessories, the installation, laying, and protection of the onshore and offshore cables, the implementation of necessary joints and terminations, as well as the final tests after installation.

The project integrating Milos and Serifos into the continental Electricity Transmission System is part of the fourth and final phase of the Cyclades interconnection.

Upon operation, the new interconnection will significantly upgrade the quality of electricity supply to seven more directly and indirectly interconnected islands of the Cyclades (Folegandros, Milos, Serifos, Ios, Kimolos, Sifnos and Kythnos) throughout the year while allowing the gradual withdrawal of polluting and aging power plants still operating on Milos and Serifos.

The implementation of the project, including the installation of the cables, is expected to be completed within 28 months.

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art factory in Corinth.