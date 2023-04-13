Decrease in state workers in Cyprus

Total public sector employment in Cyprus decreased by 3.3% in March 2023, compared to March 2022, according to data published by the Statistical Service (CyStat) on Tuesday.

The total number of people employed by the state declined by 1,778 and reached 52,103 people.

According to the Statistical Service, this decrease is attributed to the transfer of hourly paid workers from the Ministry of Health to the State Health Services Organization, which is included in the broad public sector, as of January 2023.

Permanent staff decreased by 2.7% or 715 persons, from 26,078 to 25,363 persons. Casual staff increased by 601 people or 3.1% and reached 20,125 people, compared to 19,524 people in March 2022.

A 20.1% decrease is recorded in hourly paid workers and in all permanent personnel categories, whereas an increase is observed in all casual personnel categories. The main changes are observed in civil service staff, both in permanent staff, which decreased 2.9%, and in casual staff, up 5.2%.

Compared to February 2023, total government employment increased by 0.3%. The largest increase is observed in casual staff at the Educational Service, which is up 2.6%.