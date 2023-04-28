ECONOMY

New chapter for Attica after share capital increase

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Wednesday announced the successful completion of a share capital increase scheme worth 473 million euros for Attica Bank with the joint participation of HFSF and private investors.

Under the agreement reached between the fund and the new shareholders, Pancreta Bank, Thrivest Holdings and the systemic banks, a new chapter begins for Attica Bank and the banking system as it lays out a roadmap for the creation of a new credit institution offering new opportunities in the Greek banking market.

