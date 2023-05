The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Wednesday it auctioned 13-week treasury bills and raised 812.5 million euros, reaching up to €1 billion with the inclusion of non-competitive bids on Thursday.

Bids totaled €1.279 billion and the coverage ration was 2.05.

The uniform yield reached 3.20%, up from 3.04% in the previous such auction on April 5.

The issue matures on August 4 and the settlement date is this Friday.