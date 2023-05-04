Mytilineos calls for EU energy price ceiling

European Union authorities should place a ceiling on energy prices for energy-consuming industries each time prices skyrocket and cover the cost from EU funds or member-states, Εvangelos Mytilineos, president of Eurometaux and CEO/chairman of Mytilineos Energy & Metals, said in an interview with Politico.

Mytilineos said he welcomed a proposal by the European Commission on the Critical Raw Materials Act, seeking to differentiate supply of basic materials necessary for the green and digital transition as it puts “industry-friendly policies” at the focus.

However, he warned that this proposal does not offer direct relief to mining, refinery and production industries, adding that aluminium and zinc should be included in the list of strategic raw materials of the Commission to benefit from faster licensing and additional funding.

Mytilineos further expressed his regret about the fact that the European Commission “essentially has done nothing to support energy-consuming industries” in the last 18 months, leading half of them to closure and threatening several others with the same fate, as he said.