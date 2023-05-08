ECONOMY

Greek National Tourism Organization awarded at 38th Seoul International Travel Fair

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) was awarded the ‘Best Booth Content’ award at the 38th Seoul International Travel Fair (SITIF), held on May 4-7, it was reported on Monday.

The award was presented to GNTO for its novel and creative marketing campaign, highlighting yet again Greece’s prominent position in the global tourism industry.

At the fair, GNTO welcomed thousands of Koreans interested in all popular Greek destinations, from the Greek islands to the picturesque mountains and the religious sites, such as Meteora or the Paths of Saint Paul.

Many K-Pop music producers and journalists that visited the Greek Pavilion expressed their excitement about Greece and the potential collaborations in the tourism industry.

SITIF is Korea’s largest and most prominent tourism event, bringing together more than 1.500 representatives of the tourism industry from 70 countries, as well as more than 70.000 Korean visitors exploring different tourist destinations. [AMNA]

Tourism

