Industries are abandoning PPC

The weaning of energy-intensive industries from PPC has begun, with the biggest players’ names in the sector in consumption terms resorting to alternative suppliers.

Aluminium of Greece, the largest consumer of electricity in the country with consumption of 3 terawatt hours per year, has started to procure electricity from its subsidiaries (Protergia and Watt+Volt) and is launching its complete independence from PPC by utilizing the strong portfolio of renewable energy sources that it has and the direct connection of its new natural gas unit with its metallurgy facilities.

The next largest consumer, the Viohalco group, with consumption of 1.4 TWh/year, has been getting electricity from Heron (GEK Terna Group) for some months now and is in the final stage of signing contracts with photovoltaic producers whose energy is also managed by GEK’s subsidiary Terna Optimus Energy, which is the largest RES cumulative representation agency in the Greek market.

Sources say that Titan Cement with consumption of 0.5 TWh/year, is also in search of an alternative supplier. Titan’s contract with PPC expires next June and the company is reportedly in discussions with both Heron and Protergia. ELPE has already left PPC and receives electricity from Elpedison.