ECONOMY ENERGY

RES are not enough for energy needs

RES are not enough for energy needs

The conclusions from the energy crisis put the debate on the energy transition on a more realistic basis at the European level and within the country.

The request for a total redesign of the energy market, which will take into account the new data and the real dimensions of the problem, is shared both by the companies active in the sector and by the management bodies.

In a discussion held at the Delphi Economic Forum, energy market participants described an uphill road to the energy transition and a dangerous one without a redesign, which is summarized as follows:

Renewable energy sources (RES) alone, without storage batteries, cannot provide security of supply. The shift to RES without prior investments in networks and international interconnections has led to an overproduction of green energy, which is cut back to prrotect the electrical system against blackouts, limiting the profitability of multi-billion-euro investments.

Greece needs an energy hub that will include all types of fuel – i.e. natural gas, hydrogen, RES and carbon capture systems. Without a redesign of the energy market, the country cannot safely go into the future.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The problem of ‘energy tourism’
ELECTRICITY MARKET

The problem of ‘energy tourism’

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas
ECONOMY

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas

Chevron goes ahead with Cyprus drilling
HYDROCARBONS

Chevron goes ahead with Cyprus drilling

Mytilineos calls for EU energy price ceiling
ECONOMY

Mytilineos calls for EU energy price ceiling

Multi-billion-euro investments in energy and its storage
ECONOMY

Multi-billion-euro investments in energy and its storage

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie
ECONOMY

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie