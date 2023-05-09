RES are not enough for energy needs

The conclusions from the energy crisis put the debate on the energy transition on a more realistic basis at the European level and within the country.

The request for a total redesign of the energy market, which will take into account the new data and the real dimensions of the problem, is shared both by the companies active in the sector and by the management bodies.

In a discussion held at the Delphi Economic Forum, energy market participants described an uphill road to the energy transition and a dangerous one without a redesign, which is summarized as follows:

Renewable energy sources (RES) alone, without storage batteries, cannot provide security of supply. The shift to RES without prior investments in networks and international interconnections has led to an overproduction of green energy, which is cut back to prrotect the electrical system against blackouts, limiting the profitability of multi-billion-euro investments.

Greece needs an energy hub that will include all types of fuel – i.e. natural gas, hydrogen, RES and carbon capture systems. Without a redesign of the energy market, the country cannot safely go into the future.