ECONOMY

Gov’t requests third disbursement from EU recovery fund

[File photo]

The government has submitted a third request to the European Commission for disbursement of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) worth 1.72 billion euros.

The request was submitted by Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, who is responsible for the implementation of the Greece 2.0 national development plan.

The disbursement will provide state coffers with subsidies for Greece 2.0, bringing the funding Greece has received from the RRF to 12.8 billion euros.

Greece is among the first three countries in the European Union’s 27 member states to have requested a third disbursement from the RRF, along with Italy and Spain. Another four countries have submitted the second request, 11 have submitted the first one, and 9 have submitted none.

Some of the prerequisite investments that the authorities have fulfilled include the home renovation and e-vehicle charging station programs and it has confirmed the tendering processes for public works on digital transformation, among others.

RRF funding has also helped implement the new “pothen esches” wealth filings system, the national processes registry, the national action plan to fight corruption and legislation on industrial parks. [AMNA]

