Athens protests to ‘Le Monde’ over map that shows islands as Turkish

Greece’s ambassador in Paris has complained to the publishers of Le Monde after the daily published a map of the Turkish election results that showed a number of Greek islands as Turkish territory.

The map purports that the Greek islands of Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Kos, Ios, Amorgos and Rhodes voted for Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party in Sunday’s presidential election in the neighboring state.

Diplomatic sources in Athens said that, on the instructions of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Ambassador Dimitrios Zevelakis wrote to the newspaper, calling on it to remove the infographic, which gave Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu as its source.

Le Monde is understood to have removed the map in question from its website.