NEWS

Athens protests to ‘Le Monde’ over map that shows islands as Turkish

Athens protests to ‘Le Monde’ over map that shows islands as Turkish

Greece’s ambassador in Paris has complained to the publishers of Le Monde after the daily published a map of the Turkish election results that showed a number of Greek islands as Turkish territory.

The map purports that the Greek islands of Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Kos, Ios, Amorgos and Rhodes voted for Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party in Sunday’s presidential election in the neighboring state.

Diplomatic sources in Athens said that, on the instructions of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Ambassador Dimitrios Zevelakis wrote to the newspaper, calling on it to remove the infographic, which gave Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu as its source.

Le Monde is understood to have removed the map in question from its website.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dendias reacts to Turkey’s election outcome: Erdogan’s reign not over
NEWS

Dendias reacts to Turkey’s election outcome: Erdogan’s reign not over

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights, says minister
NEWS

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights, says minister

Western partners to push for solutions in Greek-Turkish relations
NEWS

Western partners to push for solutions in Greek-Turkish relations

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts
NEWS

Erdogan honors Greek ambassador and rescue team for earthquake efforts

Athens responds to latest comments from Turkish FM
NEWS

Athens responds to latest comments from Turkish FM

Seeking continuity in foreign policy
NEWS

Seeking continuity in foreign policy