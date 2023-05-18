ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and Telecom Egypt are examining new international telecommunications infrastructure projects that will increase interconnectivity between Greece and Egypt.

At a meeting in Cairo, the heads of the two companies, Manos Manousakis and Mohamed Nasr, discussed alternative scenarios for new telecoms interconnections to further boost data transfer between Europe, Africa and Asia, with Greece and Egypt serving as hubs.

ADMIE, through its subsidiary Grid Telecom, and Telecom Egypt – Egypt’s largest telecoms organization – have already signed a strong strategic partnership for the telecommunication interconnection between Greece and Egypt.

Africa’s underwater cable system 2Africa, with a total length of more than 45,000 km, will be interconnected with Greece, linking Crete with Port Said, Egypt to the east and Genova, Italy with Marseille, France, to the west.