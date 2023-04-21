Terna Energy results paint positive picture

Terna Energy said its adjusted EBITDA rose 3% to 164.7 million euros in 2022 compared with the previous year and its adjusted net profit increased 2.5% to €69.7 million.

The company’s board will seek shareholders’ approval on a plan to pay a €0.38 per share dividend, up from €0.34/share in 2021.

Terna Energy said 2022 was a landmark year for the company with projects in operation or under construction of a total power of 2 gigawatts.

The company’s installed power in December 2022 was 905 megawatts (773 MW in Greece, 102 MW in Poland and 30 MW in Bulgaria), up 10 MW from December 2021.

Terna Energy said revenue from renewable energy sales totaled €236.2 million in 2022, up from €224.4 million in 2021, while revenue from other activities (construction, waste management and road tolls) totaled €298.1 million, up from €273.1 million 2021.

It added that invested capital in 2022 totaled €239.9 million.