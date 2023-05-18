ECONOMY

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

Copelouzos Group, through its subsidiary companies Damco Energy and Elica Mediterranean Interconnection, and Infinity Power, a joint venture between Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and Egypt’s Infinity, have signed a memorandum of understanding in order to access, on a non-exclusive basis, the possibility of jointly developing renewable energy projects that will provide the GREGY power interconnection with a source of green energy.

The GREGY – Green Energy Interconnector project involves the electrical interconnection of Egypt directly with mainland Greece through a submarine cable of 3,000 MW capacity and the possibility of bidirectional energy transmission.

The GREGY project will carry 100% green energy from Egypt to Greece, and through Greece to Europe, thus making a decisive contribution toward tackling climate change and the greenhouse effect by significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

The necessary renewable energy projects with a capacity of around 9.5 GW shall be required to maximize the utilization of GREGY.

The project will provide alternative clean and renewable energy sources and routes for Europe, thereby reducing the continent’s dependency on energy produced from fossil fuels.

Business Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects
ECONOMY

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects

The problem of ‘energy tourism’
ELECTRICITY MARKET

The problem of ‘energy tourism’

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas
ECONOMY

DEPA acquisition boosts Q1 results of Italgas

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie
ECONOMY

Enel nears Greek renewables stake sale to Macquarie

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under
BUSINESS

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under

PPC to acquire Fondul’s equity stakes in Romania
ECONOMY

PPC to acquire Fondul’s equity stakes in Romania