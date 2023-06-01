Greek bond yield falls to 10-month low

Τhe 10-year Greek benchmark bond yield has this week fallen to its lowest levels in 10 months, returning to levels last seen in August 2022.

Traders said market sentiment remained positive despite comments made by European Central Bank officials over the possibility of fresh interest-rate increases.

In the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Tuesday, the 10-year Greek bond yield was 3.86% and the 10-year German Bund yield was 2.34%, leaving the yield spread between the two benchmark bonds to 1.52%.