Weather to be energy’s determinant

The upcoming winter that will be without electricity and natural gas subsidies is one of the big concerns that the new energy minister and the whole government that will emerge from the June 25 election will need to manage. Another issue that will immediately trouble them is that of energy sufficiency for July and August, as they will take up their duties in the middle of summer, when demand increases steeply due to air conditioning needs.

This is also the great concern of acting energy minister Pantelis Capros, with his deep knowledge and experience of the energy situation in Greece and in Europe.

The factor that will judge the effectiveness of the management of these two interrelated issues is to a large extent the weather, as competent authorities confess in unison.

The weather conditions will determinant the overall course of gas and electricity prices in Europe, therefore they are officially listed by the European Commission and the International Energy Agency (IEA) as the main uncertainty for the coming period.

After all, the mild 2022-23 winter proved to be the strongest ally in the battle to deal with the energy crisis.