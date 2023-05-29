ECONOMY FINANCE

Weather to be energy’s determinant

Weather to be energy’s determinant
[Shutterstock]

The upcoming winter that will be without electricity and natural gas subsidies is one of the big concerns that the new energy minister and the whole government that will emerge from the June 25 election will need to manage. Another issue that will immediately trouble them is that of energy sufficiency for July and August, as they will take up their duties in the middle of summer, when demand increases steeply due to air conditioning needs.

This is also the great concern of acting energy minister Pantelis Capros, with his deep knowledge and experience of the energy situation in Greece and in Europe.

The factor that will judge the effectiveness of the management of these two interrelated issues is to a large extent the weather, as competent authorities confess in unison.

The weather conditions will determinant the overall course of gas and electricity prices in Europe, therefore they are officially listed by the European Commission and the International Energy Agency (IEA) as the main uncertainty for the coming period.

After all, the mild 2022-23 winter proved to be the strongest ally in the battle to deal with the energy crisis.

Finance Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
High demand for solar panel subsidy
FINANCE

High demand for solar panel subsidy

‘Photovoltaics on the Roof’ subsidy up to 75%
FINANCE

‘Photovoltaics on the Roof’ subsidy up to 75%

March subsidy for power rates at 40 euros/MWh
ECONOMY

March subsidy for power rates at 40 euros/MWh

EIB loan for green transition of Western Macedonia
ECONOMY

EIB loan for green transition of Western Macedonia

Subsidy for photovoltaics requires installation of batteries
ENERGY

Subsidy for photovoltaics requires installation of batteries

Greek power subsidies exceed 1,000 euros per household
ECONOMY

Greek power subsidies exceed 1,000 euros per household