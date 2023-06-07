ECONOMY

Greek trade deficit down 22.9% in April

Greece’s trade deficit shrank by 22.9% in April, reflecting a significant decline in the value of imports due to a sharp fall in international oil prices and energy in general, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

More specifically, the value of imports totaled 6.107 billion euros, down 11.8% from April 2022 (excluding oil products, imports fell 4.1% while excluding oil products and ships, imports fell 4.1%). The value of exports totaled 3.954 billion euros, down 4.3% from April 2022 (excluding oil products, exports fell 2.8% while excluding oil products and ships, exports fell 2.8%). The trade deficit fell 22.9% to 2.153 billion euros (excluding oil products, the deficit fell by 5.8% while excluding oil products and ships, the deficit fell by 6%).

In the January-April period, imports fell 1.9% to 26.968 billion euros (excluding oil products, imports rose 0.5% while excluding oil products and ships, imports rose 0.3%). Exports rose 12% to 17.677 billion euros (excluding oil products, exports rose 8.9%, while excluding oil products and ships, exports rose 8.4%). The trade deficit totaled 9.291 billion euros in the four-month period, down 20.7% from the same period last year. [AMNA]

Economy

