Optima Bank saw profits quadruple in 2022

[AMNA]

Optima Bank said its 2022 profits quadrupled to reach 42.4 million euros, with all figures (deposits, loans and profits) recording a big increase in the first months of 2023, the bank’s management said during a general shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Deposits jumped 61.7% in 2022 to €2.2 billion, and surpassed the €2.5 billion level in May. The bank’s loan portfolio soared 64.5% to reach €1.7 billion in 2022, approaching €2 billion.

Profitability soared to €40.3 million (bank) and €42.4 million (group), while equity capital rose 61.8% to €253 million.

An extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting in March decided on the listing of the bank’s shares on the Athens Stock Exchange in the second half of 2023.

