Merger of Attica with Pancreta edging closer

The creation of Greece’s fifth largest bank, which would be near the level of the four systemic lenders, will likely get closer this week with the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Thrivest and the shareholders of Attica Bank regarding the participation of the former in the lender.

The signing of the MoU within the week is sought by both the bank’s current shareholders and prospective new investors, with the aim of defining the roadmap for the share capital increase and the next steps that will lead to the merger of Attica and Pancreta Bank

Thrivest insists that if any of these steps is not implemented, it will get its money back.

