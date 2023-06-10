ECONOMY

Cypriot banks maintain a high solvency ratio

Cypriot banks maintain a high solvency ratio

The overall solvency ratio of the Cyprus banking sector stood at 21.2% at the end of December 2022, the same as September 2022, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus last week.

According to key aggregate financial indicators for the Cyprus banking sector, by CBC, an annual increase of 50 base units was recorded.

The Cyprus banking sector’s CET1 ratio in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 17.7%, recording a 0.3% decrease compared to September 2022, but remaining stable on an annual basis.

At the same time, banks’ efficiency shows improvement, since the cost-to-income ratio was down to 68.7% in December 2022, compared to 82.6% in September of the same year.

With regard to income, net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 68.7% of total income compared with 74.3% in the previous quarter.

Furthermore, net fee and commission income amounted to 25.5% of total income in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by 3.5% compared with the previous quarter but up by 0.2% year-on-year.

At the end of December 2022, total loans represented 40.1% of the banking sector’s total assets compared with 41.2% in the previous quarter and down 2.4% on an annual basis.

Cash and cash balances deposited at central banks amounted to 38.9% of total assets in the fourth quarter, compared with 37.3% in the previous quarter.

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Banks benefit from activity abroad
BANKING

Banks benefit from activity abroad

Herodotou highlights Cyprus banks’ challenges
BANKING

Herodotou highlights Cyprus banks’ challenges

Mortgages hard to get for young people in Cyprus
BANKING

Mortgages hard to get for young people in Cyprus

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

Cyprus banks set to reward borrowers
BANKING

Cyprus banks set to reward borrowers

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January
BANKING

Cypriot NPLs show growth in January