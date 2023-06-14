Fake goods more popular in Cyprus

A large portion of Cypriots have admitted to accessing content illegally, particularly for watching sports, according to a report from the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The report highlights that 54% of Cypriot consumers are uncertain about the authenticity of a product, and 17% have intentionally purchased counterfeit goods, against an EU average of 13%.

The 2023 IP Perception survey aimed to gather insights into European consumers’ attitudes toward intellectual property. The survey involved 25,824 online interviews conducted between January 30 and February 15, with residents of all EU member-states aged 15 years and older.

The study, published on Monday, reveals that the majority of Europeans claim to have a good understanding of intellectual property, while 80% of Europeans agree that counterfeiting supports criminal organizations, harms businesses and jobs, and two thirds see it as a threat to health, safety and the environment.

However, the study also reveals that a third of Europeans find it acceptable to buy counterfeits if genuine products are too expensive.