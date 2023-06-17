Cyprus ferry link proving very popular

At a meeting with Greek Ambassador in Nicosia Ioannis Papameletiou on Wednesday, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Shipping Maria Hadjimanolis announced that bookings for the Cyprus-Greece maritime connection have surpassed 10,000 since the line began operating. Hadjimanolis expressed her satisfaction with the high level of interest in the reinstated maritime connection, which received state subsidies after being dormant for over 20 years.

According to a press release from the Deputy Ministry for Shipping, Hadjimanolis informed the Greek diplomat that, starting this year, the connection will also include trips from the port of Larnaca. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand and better serve the public.

Hadjimanolis took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Papameletiou and all Greek state services, including the Piraeus Port Authority, for their significant contributions to the project.

Hadjimanolis informed Papameletiou she plans to extend an invitation to the new Greek shipping minister after next weekend’s elections to attend the 2023 Maritime Cyprus Conference, scheduled to take place from October 8 to 11.