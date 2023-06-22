Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln

Alpha Bank on Wednesday announced it had successfully completed the issuance of a 500-million-euro senior preferred bond.

The issue attracted strong demand amounting to €1.3 billion, or roughly three times the initial target of €400 million.

Alpha said that following four highly successful senior preferred bond issuances in 2021 and 2022, amounting to €1.7 billion in total, the bank has concluded the pricing of a further €500 million senior preferred bond issuance.

The senior preferred bond has a six-year maturity and is callable in five years, with a coupon of 6.875% and a yield of 7%.

The issuance secured high interest from more than 130 investors and a yield of 7%, lower than initial guidance.