ECONOMY

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln

Alpha Bank on Wednesday announced it had successfully completed the issuance of a 500-million-euro senior preferred bond.

The issue attracted strong demand amounting to €1.3 billion, or roughly three times the initial target of €400 million.

Alpha said that following four highly successful senior preferred bond issuances in 2021 and 2022, amounting to €1.7 billion in total, the bank has concluded the pricing of a further €500 million senior preferred bond issuance.

The senior preferred bond has a six-year maturity and is callable in five years, with a coupon of 6.875% and a yield of 7%.

The issuance secured high interest from more than 130 investors and a yield of 7%, lower than initial guidance.

Finance Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
HFSF’s stake in Attica Bank set to rise to 72%
ECONOMY

HFSF’s stake in Attica Bank set to rise to 72%

Erdogan sees swift steps from new finance minister but says his own monetary views unchanged
ECONOMY

Erdogan sees swift steps from new finance minister but says his own monetary views unchanged

Interest rate spread at Greek banks widened in April
ECONOMY

Interest rate spread at Greek banks widened in April

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

Low-rate mortgages for young people
CREDIT

Low-rate mortgages for young people