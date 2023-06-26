ECONOMY COASTAL SHIPPING

Greek ferry fares largely unchanged from last year

[Shutterstock]

Ferry fares are largely unchanged this year in Greece compared to 2022, after the big rise last summer due to the jump in the cost of energy and fuel internationally.

Prices for economy-class tickets in August range from 40 to 90 euros, depending on the destination, the distance and the type of ship.

Based on the price index, which represents the average price per person for traveling 100 kilometers by ferry, the cost in Greece is €59.48, as measured in a study by the online shipping fare search platform Vivanoda, according to which Greek ferries are the cheapest in the European Mediterranean after France, which notably subsidizes ferry fares to Corsica. 

Shipping Inflation

