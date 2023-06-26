Cyprus Air upgrading its fleet

Cyprus Airways, the flag carrier of Cyprus, last week announced the upgrade of its fleet from the A320 to the advanced A220 aircraft. This was unveiled at a joint conference with Airbus at the prestigious Paris Air Show 2023.

The transition to the A220 marks a remarkable milestone for Cyprus Airways as it reinforces its position as a leading airline committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience. With the invaluable support of Air Lease Corporation (ALC), Cyprus Airways is embarking on this transformative journey to enhance operational efficiency and cater to the evolving demands of modern air travel.

The A220-300, renowned for its exceptional features and capabilities, aligns with the airline’s vision to strike the ideal balance between passenger comfort and operational efficiency. This next-generation aircraft offers unparalleled worldwide support through Airbus’ expertise and extensive supply chain network.

“With our fleet upgrade to the A220, Cyprus Airways enters a new era of aviation,” said CEO Paul Sies. “We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge aircraft, which provides our passengers with unmatched comfort, unrivaled fuel efficiency, and a sustainable travel experience.”