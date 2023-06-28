Protest over fuel from occupied Cyprus

The Cypriot Association of Liquid Fuel Retailers launched a protest on Tuesday morning in Nicosia, with gas station owners blocking the entrance of the Agios Dometios barricade with their tankers.

The demonstration aimed to raise concern about the supply of liquid fuels from the occupied territories. The protesters later marched to the Presidential Palace, where they planned to present a memorandum outlining their grievances.

The protest took place despite assurances from the energy minister that stricter checks would be implemented to prevent the illegal procurement and transportation of fuel from the occupied territories for sale.

Speaking at the Agios Dometios roadblock, Savvas Prokopiou, president of the Pancyprian Association of Liquid Fuels Distributors, emphasized that fuel smuggling, commercial activities and the abuse of Green Line regulations are illegal practices. Prokopiou urged the government to take immediate and necessary measures to address the issue.

Expressing gratitude to the more than 100 colleagues who joined the protest, Prokopiou emphasized the challenging situation faced by fuel station owners.