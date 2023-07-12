ECONOMY

YASED: International companies planning $7.1 bln investment in Turkey in next six months

[AP]

Members of Turkey’s International Investors Association (YASED) are planning $7.1 billion of direct investment in Turkey in the next six months, Chairman Engin Aksoy said on Wednesday.

There are other international companies that want to invest in Turkey but the biggest issues are a lack of macroeconomic stability and regulatory unpredictability, Aksoy added.

Spiraling inflation and a volatile currency compound the negative perspective on Turkey, he said. [Reuters]

