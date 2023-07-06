Epsilon Net plans to double sales in 2023-25

Greek software developer Εpsilon Net plans to double its sales in the 2023-2025 period, reaching 150 million euros by the end of 2025, chairman and CEO of the company Ioannis Michos told shareholders on Tuesday.

The board said the successful execution of its business plan in 2022, positive results in the first quarter of 2023, a dynamic program of acquisitions and the expected benefits from new products in the framework of its strategic partnership with National Bank, laid the foundations for the group’s new development cycle in Greece and abroad in 2023-2025.