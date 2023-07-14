Hatzidakis’ first Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis arrived in Brussels on Thursday to participate in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings.

Hatzidakis was to present the priorities of the Greek government in the field of economic policy at the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on fiscal policy in the eurozone, the role of the euro as an international currency, the introduction of the digital euro and the promotion of the single capital market (Capital Market Union).

At the ECOFIN meeting, to be held on Friday, the introduction of new own resources for the EU budget, the provision of financial support to Ukraine, the reform of the Customs Union, and the program presented by the Spanish Presidency of the Council will be discussed.

The minister is also to participate in a signing ceremony for the creation of a new Trust Fund for Ukraine (EU4U Fund), which will be managed by the European Investment Bank.

Finally, Hatzidakis will meet with European officials on the sidelines of the meetings.