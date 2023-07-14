ECONOMY

Hatzidakis’ first Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings

Hatzidakis’ first Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis arrived in Brussels on Thursday to participate in the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings.

Hatzidakis was to present the priorities of the Greek government in the field of economic policy at the Eurogroup meeting on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting included discussions on fiscal policy in the eurozone, the role of the euro as an international currency, the introduction of the digital euro and the promotion of the single capital market (Capital Market Union).

At the ECOFIN meeting, to be held on Friday, the introduction of new own resources for the EU budget, the provision of financial support to Ukraine, the reform of the Customs Union, and the program presented by the Spanish Presidency of the Council will be discussed.

The minister is also to participate in a signing ceremony for the creation of a new Trust Fund for Ukraine (EU4U Fund), which will be managed by the European Investment Bank.

Finally, Hatzidakis will meet with European officials on the sidelines of the meetings.

Economy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Little progress seen on EU debt rules at Friday meeting
ECONOMY

Little progress seen on EU debt rules at Friday meeting

Eurozone yields at top of recent range ahead of ECB meeting
ECONOMY

Eurozone yields at top of recent range ahead of ECB meeting

Eurozone yields set for weekly rise on repricing of ECB rate hikes
ECONOMY

Eurozone yields set for weekly rise on repricing of ECB rate hikes

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions
ECONOMY

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions

Commission: EU countries should focus on net expenditure, cut debt over 4 years
ECONOMY

Commission: EU countries should focus on net expenditure, cut debt over 4 years

Cheap borrowing from the Recovery Fund
ECONOMY

Cheap borrowing from the Recovery Fund