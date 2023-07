Taxpayers’ new arrears to the state exceeded 2.44 billion euros in May, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said in a report this week.

Although the total arrears fell to €104.8 billion in May from €107.7 billion in April, the number of taxpayers with debt rose to 4,471,762 in May from 3,687,278 a month earlier.

The authority said that of the total €104.8 billion in arrears, only €78.5 billion was considered collectable.