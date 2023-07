Greece on Wednesday successfully auctioned a three-month treasury bill issue, which was 2.14 times oversubscribed.

The interest rate of the issue was set at 3.8%, up from 3.65% in the previous auction in June.

The Public Debt Management Authority said bids submitted totaled 1.336 billion euros, and the authority raised €625 million, plus another €187.5 million in non-competitive bids.