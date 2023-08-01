ECONOMY

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Piraeus Bank, Greece’s third-largest lender by market value, on Monday reported higher net earnings for the second quarter from the same period last year on a rise in net interest income.

Greek banks hope to pay out dividends in 2024 for the first time since 2010, when the country’s debt crisis erupted.

Piraeus Bank, 40% owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 120 million euros from €92 million in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income reached €461 million from €266 million a year ago, it said.

The group’s nonperforming loan exposure ratio (NPE) improved to 5.5% of its total loan portfolio from 9.3% in the second quarter of 2022. [Reuters]

Banking Finance Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme
ECONOMY

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros
CYPRUS

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece
ECONOMY

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece

Greek banks contemplate shared branching
BANKING

Greek banks contemplate shared branching

Optima Bank saw profits quadruple in 2022
BUSINESS

Optima Bank saw profits quadruple in 2022

Attica Bank reverts to profit in first quarter
ECONOMY

Attica Bank reverts to profit in first quarter