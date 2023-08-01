Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Piraeus Bank, Greece’s third-largest lender by market value, on Monday reported higher net earnings for the second quarter from the same period last year on a rise in net interest income.

Greek banks hope to pay out dividends in 2024 for the first time since 2010, when the country’s debt crisis erupted.

Piraeus Bank, 40% owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings of 120 million euros from €92 million in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income reached €461 million from €266 million a year ago, it said.

The group’s nonperforming loan exposure ratio (NPE) improved to 5.5% of its total loan portfolio from 9.3% in the second quarter of 2022. [Reuters]