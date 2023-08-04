Businesses can apply for cheap loans online

The online platform where businesses can apply for loans with subsidized interest has opened.

On the platform, called “Know Your Customer,” interested businesses can apply for loans ranging from €10,000 to €1.5 million from the Business Liquidity Fund, which was reactivated by the Hellenic Development Bank.

Interest can be subsidized for up to two years for businesses that have not taken part in HDB programs before.

Interest in the initial liquidity fund was so great that the allocated funds soon ran out. The Ministry of Finance and the HDB recently agreed to reallocate funds from other programs and the amount available now to businesses is €129.6 million.

The funds will be disbursed through the retail bank of the applicants’ choice. The main criterion in accepting applications is a good record of tax compliance, or timely debt repayment.