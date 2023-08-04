ECONOMY

Businesses can apply for cheap loans online

Businesses can apply for cheap loans online

The online platform where businesses can apply for loans with subsidized interest has opened.

On the platform, called “Know Your Customer,” interested businesses can apply for loans ranging from €10,000 to €1.5 million from the Business Liquidity Fund, which was reactivated by the Hellenic Development Bank.

Interest can be subsidized for up to two years for businesses that have not taken part in HDB programs before.

Interest in the initial liquidity fund was so great that the allocated funds soon ran out. The Ministry of Finance and the HDB recently agreed to reallocate funds from other programs and the amount available now to businesses is €129.6 million.

The funds will be disbursed through the retail bank of the applicants’ choice. The main criterion in accepting applications is a good record of tax compliance, or timely debt repayment. 

Business Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity
ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings
ECONOMY

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme
ECONOMY

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros
CYPRUS

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece
ECONOMY

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece

Greek banks contemplate shared branching
BANKING

Greek banks contemplate shared branching