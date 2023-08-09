Marina concessions set to accelerate in coming months

Greece’s privatization agency TAIPED plans to open, or reopen, bids for several marinas in the coming months.

The most important one is the Kalamaria marina, about 7 kilometers southeast of the northern city of Thessaloniki, because it is very close to an area, the Halkidiki Peninsula, with very heavy tourist traffic and a lack of modern marinas.

At this point, the marina can host 242 yachts up to 30-meters long, but the concessionaire will develop it to accommodate larger boats, as Greece has become the global No 1 destination for chartering large yachts.

Bids for the Kalamaria marina will open in either September or October, while, also in the fall, two competitive bids will reopen, for the marinas in Itea, central Greece, and Imerolia, in the northeast of the island of Corfu.

At the same time, TAIPED is preparing studies for better developing the marinas on the islands of Rhodes and Skiathos, as well as Lefkimmi, in southern Corfu.

A plan to develop the marina in Pylos, in the southwestern Peloponnese, will be submitted very soon to the state Court of Audit for approval.