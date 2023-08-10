ECONOMY

ASE drops under selling pressure

ASE drops under selling pressure

A subdued session saw Greek stocks decline slightly on Thursday, in contrast to the gains in other European markets.

Most banks and blue chips faced selling pressure, but not excessively.

The ASE general index closed at 1,313.20 points, 0.30% lower on turnover of €84.9 million. Blue chips dropped 0.31%, mid-caps 0.24% and banks 0.13%.

Among blue chips, metals group ELVALHalcor dropped over 2%, while Piraeus Bank, betting company OPAP and cosmetics firm Sarantis declined more than 1%. Of the seven blue chip gainers, construction group Ellaktor was the best performer (3.82%), followed by Alpha Bank and Terna Energy, with gains above 1%.

Financial adviser Petros Steriotis notes that the general trend of the market is still upward. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stocks gain slightly, but banks drop
ECONOMY

Stocks gain slightly, but banks drop

Stocks lose ground on low turnover
ECONOMY

Stocks lose ground on low turnover

Main index up slightly on low turnover
ECONOMY

Main index up slightly on low turnover

ASE posts mild gains to end week
ECONOMY

ASE posts mild gains to end week

Market gains as buyers like blue chips
ECONOMY

Market gains as buyers like blue chips

Market stems early losses, drops 1.39%
ECONOMY

Market stems early losses, drops 1.39%