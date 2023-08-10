ASE drops under selling pressure

A subdued session saw Greek stocks decline slightly on Thursday, in contrast to the gains in other European markets.

Most banks and blue chips faced selling pressure, but not excessively.

The ASE general index closed at 1,313.20 points, 0.30% lower on turnover of €84.9 million. Blue chips dropped 0.31%, mid-caps 0.24% and banks 0.13%.

Among blue chips, metals group ELVALHalcor dropped over 2%, while Piraeus Bank, betting company OPAP and cosmetics firm Sarantis declined more than 1%. Of the seven blue chip gainers, construction group Ellaktor was the best performer (3.82%), followed by Alpha Bank and Terna Energy, with gains above 1%.

Financial adviser Petros Steriotis notes that the general trend of the market is still upward.