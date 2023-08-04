ECONOMY

ASE posts mild gains to end week

ASE posts mild gains to end week

The Athens Stock Exchange posted mild gains on low turnover Friday without venturing into negative territory. However, it ended lower for the week for a second consecutive time.

The general index closed at 1,319.52 points, a gain of 0.40%, on turnover of €76.1 million. Blue chips rose 0.41%, mid-caps 1.55% and banks 1.53%.

For the week, the general index was down 1.08% and banks stayed almost steady, dropping 0.02%.

Among blue chips, metals group ElvalHalcor jumped 5.26% Friday. Eurobank, National Bank and metals group Viohalco all added over 2%. On the losing end, Autohellas and Lamda Development were down more than 1%.

The European STOXX 600 index did better than expected, ending a three-day slide to close up 0.29%. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Market gains as buyers like blue chips
ECONOMY

Market gains as buyers like blue chips

Market stems early losses, drops 1.39%
ECONOMY

Market stems early losses, drops 1.39%

Stock market loses grip on early gains
ECONOMY

Stock market loses grip on early gains

ATHEX: July records rise of 4.45% for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: July records rise of 4.45% for bourse

ATHEX: Decline at the end of the week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Decline at the end of the week

ATHEX: Index fails to surmount 1,350-pt mark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index fails to surmount 1,350-pt mark