ASE posts mild gains to end week

The Athens Stock Exchange posted mild gains on low turnover Friday without venturing into negative territory. However, it ended lower for the week for a second consecutive time.

The general index closed at 1,319.52 points, a gain of 0.40%, on turnover of €76.1 million. Blue chips rose 0.41%, mid-caps 1.55% and banks 1.53%.

For the week, the general index was down 1.08% and banks stayed almost steady, dropping 0.02%.

Among blue chips, metals group ElvalHalcor jumped 5.26% Friday. Eurobank, National Bank and metals group Viohalco all added over 2%. On the losing end, Autohellas and Lamda Development were down more than 1%.

The European STOXX 600 index did better than expected, ending a three-day slide to close up 0.29%.