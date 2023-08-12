Vegetable producer prices, at record high, stoke inflation fears
Producer prices in vegetables rose 34.1% in June to their (relative) highest level in 23 years, statistics authority ELSTAT says.
And vegetables may be leading the way but meat and dairy prices have also increased considerably, fueling fears of a further inflation spike.
This has led the government to decide to continue its Market Pass subsidy to October, with a further extension to the end of the year being mulled, depending on the available fiscal space.