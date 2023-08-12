ECONOMY

Vegetable producer prices, at record high, stoke inflation fears

Vegetable producer prices, at record high, stoke inflation fears
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Producer prices in vegetables rose 34.1% in June to their (relative) highest level in 23 years, statistics authority ELSTAT says.

And vegetables may be leading the way but meat and dairy prices have also increased considerably, fueling fears of a further inflation spike.

This has led the government to decide to continue its Market Pass subsidy to October, with a further extension to the end of the year being mulled, depending on the available fiscal space. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey must fight inflation and avoid recession, VP says
ECONOMY

Turkey must fight inflation and avoid recession, VP says

Fuels rekindle inflation fears
ECONOMY

Fuels rekindle inflation fears

Inflation rises steeply in July
ECONOMY

Inflation rises steeply in July

Draft employment bill is pared down
ECONOMY

Draft employment bill is pared down

Heatwave putting the brakes on growth
ECONOMY

Heatwave putting the brakes on growth

Olive oil adds to inflation concerns
ECONOMY

Olive oil adds to inflation concerns