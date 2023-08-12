ECONOMY

Cypriot Investment Funds see growth of assets

A significant increase of 12.6% was recorded in the first quarter of 2023 in the assets under management of the Cypriot Investment Funds, compared to 2022, says the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA). 

CIFA President Andreas Yiasemides stressed the need to complete the regulatory framework to turn Cyprus into an even more attractive destination. 

According to a statement, CIFA said the investment funds sector in Cyprus lays solid foundations for further development: “It is proving resilient amid a period of intense volatility in the international capital markets, which inevitably affected Cyprus as well.” 

At the end of March 2023, the assets under management of the Cypriot investment funds were €10.7 billion compared to €9.5 billion at the end of 2022, registering an increase of 12.6%, with the total net asset value amounting to €9.7 billion.

The total number of licensed companies in the sector increased by 4% year-on-year to 335.

“Even more significant is the increase in the number of licensed companies with activities, which reached 252, compared to 235 in the corresponding period of 2022. This is the largest number of licensed investment funds we have ever had in Cyprus.” [Financial Mirror]

