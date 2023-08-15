Reports note strength of Greek banks’ results

More positive reports on Greek banks have come out from Canadian ratings agency DBRS and US financial services company Jefferies Group.

DBRS notes that improvements in operational results and a better risk profile support a further strengthening of the banks’ capitalization. But it also expects a slowdown in net income from interest rates.

Jefferies notes that rising rates and strong economic activity have boosted the sector.

It also estimates that investors will henceforth focus on each bank’s ability to further clean up non-performing assets and to keep rising central bank interest rates from affecting its own rates structure.