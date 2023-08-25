Modi visit to boost business with India

The Indians are said to be very interested in getting good access to Greek ports in order to facilitate their exports to Europe. [Reuters]

The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greece, the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, will include a business luncheon at a central Athens hotel on Friday.

Besides Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, there will be at least 10 Indian businesspeople who either have established links in Greece or are interested in doing business here. The Indian businesspeople represent construction, infrastructure, processed foods, pharmaceuticals, shipping, accommodation, tourism, clothing and fabrics companies.

Kathimerini understands that the Greek businessmen invited to the private lunch, which will take place right after Modi and Mitsotakis meet at the latter’s office, are Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Chairman Dimitris Papalexopoulos, the president of the Panhellenic Union of Pharmaceutical Industries and co-CEO of the Elpen Group, Theodoros Tryfon, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners Melina Travlos, Achilles Constantakopoulos, the chairman and CEO of TEMES SA, developer of Costa Navarino, Eurobank CEO Phokion Karavias, Evangelos Mytilineos, head of the Mytilineos industrial group, Spyros Theodoropoulos, CEO of foods company Chipita, and George Peristeris, CEO of construction group GEK Terna.

Also accompanying Mitsotakis will be the deputy foreign minister in charge of economic diplomacy, Kostas Fragogiannis, and the PM’s economic advisor Alexis Patelis.

Apparently, there are great prospects of partnerships in shipping, energy, pharmaceuticals and technology. The Indians are also said to be interested in access to Greek ports, while there is also Greek interest in doing business in India, including in banking.