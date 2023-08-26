No more leniency for social security debtors

Pension errors. The United Pensioners network has found serious errors in main pension recalculations in 2019, and its repeated notifications to the management of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) have led to pension hikes up to 744.33 euros. EFKA acknowledges the mistakes, claiming they are rare, but the network refers to 600,000 errors. [INTIME]

Individuals and businesses who are due a tax rebate but owe money to the Unified Social Security Fund (EFKA) will see their rebates offset with their debts, may no longer be able to submit their statements to EFKA online and may be prosecuted.

All these moves are part of the social security debt collection center’s plan to crack down on debt and prevent its further accumulation.

Debt to the social security system already exceeds €46 billion and the state’s efforts to get the debtors to agree to long repayment schedules on favorable terms have gone largely unheeded.

Fewer than 6,000 debtors responded to a call to have their old (over 10 years) debts canceled. And of the 259,910 debt settlements that had been canceled because debtors failed to honor them, only 18,667 were revived by the final July 31 deadline.