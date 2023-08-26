ECONOMY

UK says Nicosia getting on the right track with Russia sanctions

UK says Nicosia getting on the right track with Russia sanctions
[AP]

British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq said Cyprus has a consensus to enforce sanctions against Russia to restore its reputation, but the Turkish-occupied north is a money laundering black spot. 

He said while questions on shady financial practices in the Republic of Cyprus have been cleaned up, the problem was present in the Turkish-occupied north. 

Siddiq was replying to a question on money laundering through the north and the international community’s lack of sanctions on Turkey during a round-table discussion with foreign ambassadors at the 21st World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora. 

He added that even though the UK does not recognize the “authorities in the north,” it engaged with them to ensure that the consequences of these activities didn’t negatively impact the Republic and broader region. [Financial Mirror]

Cyprus Russia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says
ECONOMY

Cyprus behind on freezing Russian assets, EU official says

Cyprus says will not tolerate sanctions-busting amid scrutiny
ECONOMY

Cyprus says will not tolerate sanctions-busting amid scrutiny

Cypriot fund keeps Lukoil plant alive
BUSINESS

Cypriot fund keeps Lukoil plant alive

Russians flocked to north of Cyprus
CYPRUS

Russians flocked to north of Cyprus

Cyprus joins Greece, Malta in shipping register losses from embargo on Russia
ECONOMY

Cyprus joins Greece, Malta in shipping register losses from embargo on Russia

Russian dominance of Cyprus tourism ends
TOURISM

Russian dominance of Cyprus tourism ends