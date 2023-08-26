UK says Nicosia getting on the right track with Russia sanctions

British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq said Cyprus has a consensus to enforce sanctions against Russia to restore its reputation, but the Turkish-occupied north is a money laundering black spot.

He said while questions on shady financial practices in the Republic of Cyprus have been cleaned up, the problem was present in the Turkish-occupied north.

Siddiq was replying to a question on money laundering through the north and the international community’s lack of sanctions on Turkey during a round-table discussion with foreign ambassadors at the 21st World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora.

He added that even though the UK does not recognize the “authorities in the north,” it engaged with them to ensure that the consequences of these activities didn’t negatively impact the Republic and broader region. [Financial Mirror]