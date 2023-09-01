Greece’s revised request for EU funding prioritizes green projects

The revised plan for projects to be financed through the EU’s Recovery Fund that was submitted by the Greek government Thursday notably requests an extra €795 for projects that will help in the transition to green energy, from households making their homes more efficient to production of biomethane and carbon capture projects.

The government has also requested €200 million for homeowners to renovate their properties before renting them to young people up to the age of 39.

Greece has also dropped its request for funding for projects worth €800 million that were deemed too difficult or too time-consuming to implement: Greece wants to absorb all Recovery Fund aid by August 2026.

Total funding, in the form of grants and loans, could reach €36 billion if all requests are approved.

The European Commission will decide in about four months and member-states have four weeks to appeal.