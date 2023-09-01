ECONOMY

Greece’s revised request for EU funding prioritizes green projects

Greece’s revised request for EU funding prioritizes green projects

The revised plan for projects to be financed through the EU’s Recovery Fund that was submitted by the Greek government Thursday notably requests an extra €795 for projects that will help in the transition to green energy, from households making their homes more efficient to production of biomethane and carbon capture projects.

The government has also requested €200 million for homeowners to renovate their properties before renting them to young people up to the age of 39.

Greece has also dropped its request for funding for projects worth €800 million that were deemed too difficult or too time-consuming to implement: Greece wants to absorb all Recovery Fund aid by August 2026.

Total funding, in the form of grants and loans, could reach €36 billion if all requests are approved.

The European Commission will decide in about four months and member-states have four weeks to appeal.

Finance EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Interest rates set to rise further
ECONOMY

Interest rates set to rise further

Greece revises EU-aided plan
ECONOMY

Greece revises EU-aided plan

Race to absorb EU funds
ECONOMY

Race to absorb EU funds

Stournaras: Interest rate rises look set to end soon
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Interest rate rises look set to end soon

Greece seventh in the EU in Horizon Europe program
ECONOMY

Greece seventh in the EU in Horizon Europe program

Three main goals in Greece’s RRF funds
ECONOMY

Three main goals in Greece’s RRF funds