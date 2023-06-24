Greece seventh in the EU in Horizon Europe program

Greece ranked seventh among the European Union’s 27 member-states both in approved projects and in funding in the Horizon Europe program for research and innovation over 2021-2022, the National Documentation Center said on Thursday.

Greece accounted for 829 projects, or 16.5% of all EU states’ projects, and approved funding of 644.72 million euros, or 4.5% of all EU projects.

Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Belgium each had a greater share in number of approved projects and in funding than Greece over the two years, the center said.

Over the first two-year cycle of Horizon Europe (2021-2022), project proposals were submitted by businesses, universities, research centers and other public agencies in Greece, as well as by nonprofits.

A total of 505 unique Greek entities and 1,716 participants from all 13 regions of the country were involved in the projects.

The greatest number of participants and the greatest share of funding were found in the sectors of “Digital Technologies, Industry, and Space” and “Climate, Energy, and Mobility.”

In addition, Greek entities formed alliances with entities in another 92 countries.