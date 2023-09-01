Deadline extended due to Taxisnet overload

The Taxisnet overload this week, owing to the wave of tax returns filed ahead of the August 31 deadline, has led the Finance Ministry to extend the deadline yet again.

This time the deadline has been extended up to Monday, September 4, without any penalties for the individuals and corporation yet to submit their 2022 income declarations.

Originally the deadline was for end-June, then it got pushed back to July 29 because of the elections, followed by another extension to August 31.