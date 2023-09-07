ECONOMY

Greece optimistic about hitting investment grade

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said in an interview with Open TV on Tuesday that Greece has every reason to be optimistic over the acquisition of the country’s investment grade status.

“Friday is one of the three crucial dates,” he said, referring to the upcoming verdict on the Greek credit rating by DBRS Morningstar, “followed by October 23 and December 1.”

Marinakis added that “I believe in one of these three dates, we have every reason to believe that we will receive investment grade and make another very important step toward the future so that others will proceed. The people may say, ‘What do we care about investment grade?’ We care because it will pave the way for financing the interventions in salaries, the new ambulances, the new buses and everything that concerns the people’s everyday life.”

On September 15 Moody’s is also going to issue a report on the Greek credit rating.

Finance Markets

