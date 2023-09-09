Inflation climbs to 2.7% and is set to rise further

For the second month in a row, the general price index headed higher. Inflation rose to 2.7% in August from 2.5% in July as food prices remained steep, fuel prices strengthened, while increases were recorded in a range of services including transport, dining and health.

Data show a rise in prices of basic food items such as milk, even compared to July, confirming both the findings of an investigation by the Competition Commission and the dairy industry that warns of a further rise in prices.

On top of the factors raising food prices there is now storm Daniel, which has affected crops and animal farming in Thessaly and beyond.