Greek industrial output declines in July

The industrial production index recorded a decrease of 1.9% in July, with the trend however remaining marginally positive on a seven-month level. July, though, was the second consecutive month in which a decrease in industrial production was recorded, which may be a warning for a possible decline in demand from the domestic and especially from the international market.

The average general index of industrial production for the period January-July 2023 showed an increase of 0.6% compared to the corresponding index for January-July 2022.

The coal and refined petroleum products index saw the largest percentage increase, while the motor vehicle, trailer and semi-trailer index saw the largest percentage decrease in July 2023 compared to June 2023.

When comparing the indexes of July 2023 with those of July 2022, the largest percentage decrease was recorded in the sector of printing and reproduction of pre-recorded media, while the biggest percentage increase was recorded in the sector of production of basic pharmaceutical products.

In January-July, the largest yearly increase in industrial production was recorded by the sector of production of basic pharmaceuticals (25.1%) and the leather goods industry (24.5%).