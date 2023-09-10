ECONOMY

Greek industrial output declines in July

Greek industrial output declines in July

The industrial production index recorded a decrease of 1.9% in July, with the trend however remaining marginally positive on a seven-month level. July, though, was the second consecutive month in which a decrease in industrial production was recorded, which may be a warning for a possible decline in demand from the domestic and especially from the international market.

The average general index of industrial production for the period January-July 2023 showed an increase of 0.6% compared to the corresponding index for January-July 2022.

The coal and refined petroleum products index saw the largest percentage increase, while the motor vehicle, trailer and semi-trailer index saw the largest percentage decrease in July 2023 compared to June 2023.

When comparing the indexes of July 2023 with those of July 2022, the largest percentage decrease was recorded in the sector of printing and reproduction of pre-recorded media, while the biggest percentage increase was recorded in the sector of production of basic pharmaceutical products.

In January-July, the largest yearly increase in industrial production was recorded by the sector of production of basic pharmaceuticals (25.1%) and the leather goods industry (24.5%).

Industry

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Industrial turnover down 17.2%
ECONOMY

Industrial turnover down 17.2%

Greek industrial production expands, prospects are deemed good
ECONOMY

Greek industrial production expands, prospects are deemed good

US Congress approves funding for Elefsis Shipyards
ECONOMY

US Congress approves funding for Elefsis Shipyards

Mytilineos announces major investment in Canada
ECONOMY

Mytilineos announces major investment in Canada

US International Development Finance Corp approves $125 mln loan for Elefsis Shipyards
ECONOMY

US International Development Finance Corp approves $125 mln loan for Elefsis Shipyards

Mytilineos nears green energy deal in North America
ECONOMY

Mytilineos nears green energy deal in North America