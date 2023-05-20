ECONOMY

US International Development Finance Corp approves $125 mln loan for Elefsis Shipyards

The US International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) participation in Elefsis Shipyards is currently at $125 million, Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis said this week.

In an announcement made on social media, Georgiadis said that according to an announcement by US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, DFC completed internal procedures to approve a loan to ONEX Shipyards worth $125 million, more than the $102 million announced in the Greek Parliament. 

