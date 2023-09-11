Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus

Food prices are continuing to rise in Cyprus, too, placing financial strain on the daily lives of many households. Data from the republic’s Consumer Protection Service reveal that the prices of certain essential goods were significantly higher in August 2023 than in August 2022.

A prime example is fresh vegetables, excluding potatoes and some other items, which saw a hefty 37.36% price increase compared to last year. Notably, fresh vegetable prices surged by 26.16% within just one month, from July to August 2023. Fresh fruit prices increased by a more modest 13.09%.

In August 2023, the price of sugar went up by 28.26% compared to August 2022, while ice cream saw a 21.47% increase, the price of coffee rose by 14.03%, and items like sweets, jam, honey and chocolate became 11.94% more expensive. The price of tea was up by 11.67%, and soft drinks by 13.33%.

The cost of lamb and goat meat shot up by 29%, beef and veal increased by 16.53%, and pork became 9.93% pricier. Cheese prices surged by 17.80%, butter by 12.97%, yogurt by 11.36%, and rice by 10.33%. Olive oil prices also climbed by 13.10%. Lastly, dried, smoked, or salted fish and seafood prices increased by 16.10%.